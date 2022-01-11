Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of TSLX opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 36.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

