Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to “Hold”

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,549,000. Greenspring Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 415,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

