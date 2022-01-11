Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Hold

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $750.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

