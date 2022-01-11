Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Strong-Buy

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.42. 6,863,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,156. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 257,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,030,000 after purchasing an additional 765,686 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

