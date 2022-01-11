Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) to Hold

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

AKYA traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 54,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,341. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $5,097,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

