Zacks Investment Research Lowers UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.48.

UWMC opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in UWM by 125.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 21.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

