Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. The company’s leasing business is benefiting from fleet growth, higher utilization rates and increased services fees. Its measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. Trinity recently announced a 9.5% hike in its quarterly dividend. The company returned nearly $0.5 billion to shareholders through dividends ($69 million) and share repurchases ($405 million) in the first nine months of 2021. However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions, as well as labor shortages and turnover, partly due to which its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Additionally, increase in selling, engineering, and administrative expenses has the potential to hurt the company’s bottom line. Weakness in the Rail Products Group is also concerning.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.06.

NYSE TRN opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

