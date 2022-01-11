Zacks Investment Research Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Hold

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.74.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

