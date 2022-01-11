Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.