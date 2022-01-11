Zacks Investment Research Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can potentially hamper growth. The company has been producing lower natural-gas-equivalent production volumes, which is likely to hurt its bottom line as natural gas contributes primarily to its production. Moreover, it expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production of 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, which is lower than the 2020 levels. The company is facing great uncertainty owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, higher lease operating expenses is affecting the bottom line. Thus, Antero Resources appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on AR. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

