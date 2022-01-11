Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,375 shares of company stock worth $861,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $8,681,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.