Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $34.38 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

