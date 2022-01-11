Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Sell

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 327,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

