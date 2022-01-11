Zacks: Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to report $159.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the highest is $161.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $769.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 7,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.