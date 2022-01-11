Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

PAHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 87,138 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

