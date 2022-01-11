Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 87,138 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
