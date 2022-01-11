Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $17.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,484. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

