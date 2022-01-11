Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report sales of $521.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $529.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,666.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

