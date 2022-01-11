Zacks: Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post -$0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

DKNG opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

