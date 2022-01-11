Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,425. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $462.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 918,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 411,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

