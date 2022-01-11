Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post $260.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.10 million and the lowest is $258.50 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $219.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSY traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

