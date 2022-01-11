Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Universal Display posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $160.13 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $186.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

