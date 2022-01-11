Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock remained flat at $$12.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

