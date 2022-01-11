Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $91.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.24 million to $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $394.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. 71,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,619. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.