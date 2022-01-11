Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $91.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.24 million to $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $394.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HALL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. 71,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,619. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.