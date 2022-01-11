Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. 2,093,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,870. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,718.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.