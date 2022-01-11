Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.92 Billion

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report $7.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.09 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $30.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.04 billion to $30.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.84 billion to $33.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.15. 3,876,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

