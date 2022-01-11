Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.05 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 10,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

