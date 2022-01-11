Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce $667.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.44 million to $672.10 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Transocean by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,744 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 447,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.