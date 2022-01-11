Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

