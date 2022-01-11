Zacks: Analysts Expect Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) will announce sales of $44.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $41.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II will report full-year sales of $84.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCRN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 601,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCRN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 415,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

