Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,540. Cutera has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.46 million, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cutera by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

