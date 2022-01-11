Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.14. Cimpress posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. 3,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

