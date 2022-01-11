Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

ADM opened at $69.93 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

