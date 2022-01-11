Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce $57.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $58.25 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $38.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $233.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.62. 1,438,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,349. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

