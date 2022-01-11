Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOOP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LOOP opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $515.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 154.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

