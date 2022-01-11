Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

KTB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. 362,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,247,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

