Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

