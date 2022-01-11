Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

YELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of YELL opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Yellow has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $560.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 406,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

