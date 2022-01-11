Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

YELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Yellow has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Yellow by 180.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yellow by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

