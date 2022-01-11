Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

YRI has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.70.

YRI stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

