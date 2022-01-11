XSGD Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $207.63 million and $1.20 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00087072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07289857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,127.24 or 0.99912232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 281,991,372 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.