Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,208,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 199,769 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 978,593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 453,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 44,110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.