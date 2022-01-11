Xponance Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,316 shares of company stock worth $11,400,482 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

