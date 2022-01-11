Xponance Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.