Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.18.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

