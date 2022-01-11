Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Graham by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $628.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $540.36 and a one year high of $685.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $595.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.