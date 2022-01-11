Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

