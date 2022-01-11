XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $65.58 on Friday. XPEL has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,600 shares of company stock worth $20,700,688. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 85.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in XPEL by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

