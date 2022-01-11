Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading Down 4.3%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 4,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 920,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

