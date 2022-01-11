Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce sales of $94.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $115.60 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $215.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XNCR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. 1,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

