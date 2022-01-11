Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

